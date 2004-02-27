© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Primary Highlights Ohio's Role in Fall Race

By John Ydstie,
Linda Wertheimer
Published February 27, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

On the last weekend of campaigning before "Super Tuesday" -- when 10 states hold elections -- things are heating up in delegate-rich Ohio. Voters are looking ahead to the November general election and the state's potentially pivotal role. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and NPR's Linda Wertheimer.

