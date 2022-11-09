Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida.

Here’s a look at events this week that honor those men and women.

Escambia County

Yoga4AHERO- Veterans Mindfulness Yoga Project

7:30 a.m., Nov. 10 — The Veterans Yoga Project (VYP) and America’s Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors (AHERO) along with the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host an outdoor yoga session and meditation at the Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. Coffee, tea and fruit will be available. The yoga session begins at 8 and will be followed by meditation.

Reading of the Vietnam Wall Names Closing Ceremony

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Nov. 10 — The reading of the names will close with remarks from Dale Dye. Veterans Memorial Park.

Ribbon Cutting for Veteran Student Success Center

10 a.m., Nov. 10 — Join PSC at 1000 College Blvd. for a ribbon cutting of its Veteran Student Success Center. A BBQ will be held after the ribbon cutting.

United States Marine Corps Birthday Ball

5:30 p.m., Nov. 10 — Members of the Marine Corps League, Corporal JR Spears Detachment 066, are cordially invited to join with the Pensacola Yacht Club (PYC) Marines in a joint Marine Corps Birthday Ball at 1897 Cypress St. Visit veteransweekus.com for more information.

Veterans Day Ceremony

9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Nov. 11 — Visit the Veterans Memorial Park for a Veterans Day Ceremony and War Dog Monument unveiling. Exhibits open at 9 a.m., the monument unveiling at 10:58 a.m. followed by the ceremony proceedings. The key note speaker is Dale Dye, a Marine Corps veteran and actor who founded Warriors, Inc., a technical advisory company specializing in portraying realistic military action in movies.

Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

9:30 a.m., Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 — Watch the Blue Angels fly at 1400 Naval Air Station. For more information, visit naspensacolaairshow.com.

Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m., Nov. 11 — The parade begins at Spring Street and Main Steet and ends at the Veterans Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m.

Honor HER Foundation All Services Ball

5 p.m., Nov. 11 — The 2nd Annual “All Services Ball” (ASB) is a charity ball hosted by Honor HER

Foundation of Northwest Florida celebrating all military, law enforcement and first responders past and present. This year’s event honors Chief Nancy Bullock-Prevot and will be held at Deluna Winery, 116 E. Gonzalez St. Tickets are $110 and can be purchased at honorherasb.org.

Veterans Memorial Park Fundraiser with Dale Dye

6 p.m., Nov. 11 — A fundraiser dinner for the Veterans Memorial Park includes a reception and photo op with Dale Dye, dinner and remarks, presentation of colors from U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard and a silent auction. Tickets are $125 for individuals or $1,000 for a table. Visit veteransweekus.com for more information.

Ice Flyers Veterans Appreciation Night

7:05 p.m., Nov. 11 — The Pensacola Ice Flyers honors veterans at their home game at Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory. For tickets, visit pensacolabaycenter.com.

Semper 5k Charity Run

8 a.m., Nov. 12 — The Marine Corps League - CPL JR Spears Detachment hosts this race which begins at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. To register, visit runpensacola.com/event/semper-fi-5k.

Santa Rosa County

Veterans Appreciation at Navarre Library

1-5 p.m., Nov. 10 — Veterans are invited to stop by Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Rd. for refreshments provided Friends of the Library groups.

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

9:30 a.m., Nov. 11 — The parade begins at Milton High School and ends at the Veterans Memorial Plaza, 5191 Willing Street in Milton. At 11 a.m., a ceremony will begin at the Memorial Plaza with a presentation of colors from Milton High School NJROTC and the national anthem by Milton High School Choir. Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay and District 2 Commissioner Bob Cole will present proclamations. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Commander David Rozanek, command chaplain at NAS Whiting Field. A cookout will immediately follow the ceremony.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Navarre

11 a.m., Nov. 11 — The ceremony at Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Parkway, will be presented by local veteran's organizations including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11367. Santa Rosa County District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright will present the Veterans Day proclamation.

VFW Post 4407 Ceremony

11 a.m., Nov. 11 — The ceremony at VFW Post 4407, 1783 Abercrombie Road in Gulf Breeze, will be presented by local veteran's organization Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407. The USAF honor guard will be present. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

Okaloosa County

Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade

9- 11:30 a.m., Nov. 11 — Join the City of Crestview for the parade down Main Street and a ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. at the Memorial, located at the Courthouse Terrace at 101 E. James Lee Blvd.

Veterans Day Celebration on the Harbor

4-7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 — The ceremony at HarborWalk Village in Destin will include a performance by Reid with Autism Sings, a presentation of colors, speakers, and veteran-owned businesses.

Veterans Day Soggy Bottom Hike

9 a.m., Nov. 12 — Join the Florida Trail Choctawhatchee Chapter in celebrating Veterans Day with a 5-mile hike on the soggy bottom section of the Cimarron Trail. The chapter will provide a hot dog cookout for all the hikers after the hike. Bring your own chair and beverages of choice. Details at meetup.com.

Veterans Day 5k Walk/Run

7:45 a.m., Nov. 12 — Take part in a 5k to honor Veterans Day starting at American Legion Destin Post 296, 311 Main St. Proceeds from the race go to the local chapters of Building Homes for Heroes, Team RWB, and The Main St Betterment Alliance. Details at active.com/destin-fl/running/distance-running-races/destin-vets-day-5k-2022.