A bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks heads for a Senate vote as Democrats push for changes

Lawmakers on the Senate floor considered a dozen amendments Wednesday on a bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

The measure has a few exemptions, including allowing an abortion after that time frame if it's medically required to save the pregnant person’s life or to prevent serious harm. But that requires a second opinion from another doctor. Sen. Annette Tadeo (D-Miami) proposed an amendment that would do away with the second opinion requirement. Sen. Loranne Ausley (D-Tallahassee) said getting an appointment with just one doctor can be hard for her constituents.

“I represent 10 rural counties where there is not one single OBGYN in the county, so this presents a very undue burden for those living in rural communities," Ausley said.

Lawmakers also heard an amendment that would have created an exemption for survivors of rape, incest and human trafficking---allowing them to seek an abortion after the 15 week mark. None of the proposed amendments, which were all put forward by Democrats, passed.

The measure, which has already passed in the House, is scheduled for a Senate vote Thursday.

