Status of Women in Iraq, Part II: Villages

Women in Iraq's cities have made strides in education and civil rights since the fall of Saddam Hussein. But rural women still struggle with illiteracy, poverty and confining traditions. They rarely leave their villages. Now the outside world is creeping into their lives via satellite TV. But shows like Oprah -- a favorite -- also underscore the problems facing rural women and the paucity of solutions to those problems. NPR's Anne Garrels reports.

