Related Program: Morning Edition Trump Administration Rejects Government Report On COVID-19 Death Toll By Nurith Aizenman & Tamara Keith • 30 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 5, 2020 6:30 am The administration pushed back against an internal government report, obtained by The New York Times, predicting the daily coronavirus death toll could nearly double in the U.S. by early June. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.