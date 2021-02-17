Florida Governor Accused Of 'Playing Politics' With COVID-19 Vaccine

In Florida, Democrats are criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who they claim is allowing politics to play a role in COVID vaccine distributions. DeSantis became testy when questioned by reporters at a vaccination event near Lakewood Ranch, an upscale retirement community on Florida's Gulf coast.

The vaccination event was the latest in a series of state-sponsored clinics at retirement communities. Under DeSantis' "Seniors First" initiative, the COVID-19 vaccine is being made available to everyone age 65 and over in Florida—an estimated 4.5 million people.

According to the Bradenton Herald, DeSantis reached out to the developer of the Lakewood Ranch community offering to use it as the site for a vaccination drive. Working with a county commissioner, the state reserved shots for residents of two zip codes in Manatee County, which cover Lakewood Ranch and other well-to-do communities.

At a news conference, reporters peppered DeSantis with questions about the perception he was favoring one community over another in a county where vaccinations have lagged behind the rest of the state. DeSantis responded by threatening to take the state's vaccination distribution effort elsewhere. "If Manatee County doesn't like us doing this," DeSantis said, "then we are totally fine putting this in counties that want it. We're totally happy to do that."

DeSantis said the 3,000 shots being made available for residents of Lakewood Ranch and nearby communities were in addition to the county's regular vaccine allotment. Commissioners in Manatee County expressed concern the event favored wealthy neighborhoods over underserved communities.

Democrats immediately sent out press releases criticizing DeSantis for injecting politics into vaccine distribution. Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's suggested she may challenge DeSantis when he's up for re-election next year said, "There is no reason that Governor DeSantis should be rationing vaccines based on political influence. This is troubling and potentially illegal." State Senator Annette Taddeo said the governor owes residents of Manatee County an apology. She said, "Veiled threats should not and cannot be tolerated by any public official." Manny Diaz, the new head of Florida's Democratic Party said, DeSantis must stop "playing politics" with vaccine distribution. Diaz said, "threatening retribution and less vaccine access for communities that criticize the vaccine rollout for its problems is shameful and inhumane."

