Get cultured at Japan House this Saturday

This Saturday, the Japan House on the University of West Florida campus invites people to learn about Japanese culture with a day of interactive activities and programs.

Watch performances of Japanese and Eisa Okinawan Taiko dance, learn Japanese calligraphy, and take part in a traditional tea ceremony from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

In the early 1990s, UWF partnered with the Jikei College Group to provide students, both English and Japanese, the opportunities to learn about the different countries. The Japan House furthers that mission with regular workshops and activities, such as this weekend’s festivities.

“The goal of the Japan House is to develop stronger ties between the U.S. and Japan through educational and cultural programs,” said Rachel Hendrix, director of the Office of International Affairs, where the Japan House is located. “Activities such as these promote cultural understanding, goodwill, and the development of new perspectives.”

Having cultural intelligence — being able to relate to those from other cultures — is “crucial,” said Hendrix.

“Cultural awareness is crucial in a globalized world with a borderless workforce where people from different backgrounds need to interact regularly,” she said. “Cultural understanding allows individuals to navigate diverse social situations with respect and understanding — plus it is just fun.”

Be on the lookout for more events. A newly-appointed Japan Outreach Initiative Coordinator sponsored by the Japan Foundation and the Laurasian Institution. The two-year position aims to bring more Japanese-related programs into the community, schools, and civic organizations, said Hendrix.

With events like Japan Culture Day, Hendrix says she wants people to develop an interest in learning about Japanese culture and spread the word.

“We hope that guests develop a new affinity for Japan and Japanese culture if they are new to our programs or learning about Japan," she said. "And that they network with others that share similar interests, share their experiences in the community, create an interest in learning a new language, and that they will come back to learn more."



