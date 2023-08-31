Speedy Ortiz: Tiny Desk Concert

Ten years ago, sometime after Speedy Ortiz transformed itself from a Sadie Dupuis solo project into a functioning rock band, its jagged and clever early singles caught the attention of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich. So we reached out to inquire about a Tiny Desk concert, only to learn that the timing wasn't quite right: The group didn't have any days off and its members were concerned they wouldn't sound their best, so they responded to our request with a question of their own. "Can we do it later?"

Now, Speedy Ortiz is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut album, Major Arcana — and finally making good on that offer to come back another time, though it should be noted that Dupuis' side project Sad13 did play a killer Tiny Desk (home) concert back in 2020. But this set stands as a definitive Speedy Ortiz time capsule, bringing together band members of the past and present while capturing one song from each of the group's four albums: "The Graduates" (from 2015's Foil Deer), "Scabs" (from the new Rabbit Rabbit), "Lucky 88" (from 2018's Twerp Verse) and "Plough" (from Major Arcana). It's truly a performance 10 years in the making, not to mention an ideal showcase for the band's wiry, eternally quotable charm. Even the stuffed bunnies seem impressed.



SET LIST



"The Graduates"



"Scabs"



"Lucky 88"



"Plough"





MUSICIANS



Sadie Dupuis: electric guitar, lead vocal



Andy Molholt: electric guitar, piano, backing vocal



Audrey Zee Whitesides: bass, backing vocal



Joey Doubek: drums



Devin McKnight: acoustic guitar/aux percussion



Darl Ferm: acoustic guitar/aux percussion



Camellia Hartman: violin





TINY DESK TEAM



Producer: Bob Boilen



Director/Editor: Maia Stern



Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin



Series Producer: Bobby Carter



Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel



Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer



Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez



Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills



VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins



Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann



Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.