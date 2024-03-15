Brightline bringing new high-speed rail station to Cocoa

Cocoa city council approved $5 million for the new station

It will be built in the area of SR 528 and US1.

In a statement, Brightline aid it’s ready to begin the formal process of building the station.

“The Space Coast TPO, Brevard County, City of Cocoa and other community leaders have started to bring the region together to identify potential federal, state and local resources for a station to be located in Cocoa. We agree the time is now to finalize a plan.”

Samantha Senger, the Director of Communication and Economic Development for the City of Cocoa said this development will be an economic boost to the area.

“This is a very transformative project for our community,” Senger said. “We're a small community here on the Space Coast, but this is going to be really great for our community. More Really excited about the opportunities that this station is going to bring.”

This new station comes after Brightline extended service, connecting Miami and Orlando, in October of last year.

Senger said because the Space Coast is a relatively small community, Brightline will attract and allow more tourists in the area.

“We're excited about being a multimodal hub for our region, we have beaches and the Space Center and our booming cruise port, and all of these opportunities with the space industry, it can bring so many different opportunities to our region,” Senger said.

