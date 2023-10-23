This South Florida historian leads free, monthly Black history classes

It took going to college for Tameka Hobbs to learn the truth about Black history — h er history.

She wanted to make sure other Florida students don’t have to wait as long as she did . So, Hobbs partnered with the Black History Project in Orlando to start a Black History Saturday School in Broward County.

Once a month, middle and high school students study everything from Black life in pre-colonial Africa to the Civil Rights movement to modern-day issues. The program, which is free for all participants, is meant to supplement the state’s new controversial standards for teaching Black history, which includes the myth that Black people benefited in some way from forced labor.

Tameka, who has a Ph.D. in history with a concentration in Black history, manages the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center located in Fort Lauderdale’s historically Black neighborhood, Sistrunk.

Now , Tameka recruits teachers to help lead the Saturday classes at three other Broward County libraries.

On the Oct. 23 episode of Sundial, we’ll talk to Tameka about her journey into teaching Black history.

