This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Caitlin Canty + Daniel Rodriguez

Caitlin Canty's career took off in 2015 with the release of her critically acclaimed album, Reckless Skyline. Since the she's toured with Sarah Jarosz, Tift Merritt, Jeffrey Foucault, and Darlingside. She's recorded with many others and released six solo albums. This week, we'll check out her latest featuring her friend and colleague, Sara Jarosz. Also this week, new music from Cara Dillon and Daniel Rodriguez is in our Studio-A.