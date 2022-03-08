© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Florida News

Tallahassee Will Bring Rooftop Solar To Low-Income Neighborhoods

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published March 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST
Rethink Energy Florida
/

Rethink Energy Florida is launching a program to bring rooftop solar power to three of Tallahassee's low-income neighborhoods. The program, backed by the federal government, will also involve the City of Tallahassee and the private sector. Rethink Energy's Kim Ross said there will be initial project areas.

"We've targeted in on 3 neighborhoods for this initial pilot project, which is Frenchtown, Bond and Griffin Heights."

Project Manager Te'Rel Bowman said his team will be calling on those neighborhood's residents.

" (We'll)Help them better understand how solar can benefit them long term and short term."

The project can also keep the installation affordable through various grants and loans. Ultimately, the pilot, one of only 8 nationwide, could expand to other parts of Florida.

Florida News
Tom Flanigan
