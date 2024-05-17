The Spanish Exodus

Spain joined France against the British in the Seven Years War —but it was the wrong side.

British aggression increased during the 18th century in eastern North America and took much of the land claimed there by both France and Spain. But the British military was too strong and as a result, the treaty ending the hostilities gave all of Spanish Florida, including St. Augustine and Pensacola, to Britain in 1763. When the British took over they evacuated all the Spanish, people of mixed race, and Catholic Indians to either Spain, Cuba, or Mexico.

Archaeologically, this abrupt transition of nationalities is quite visible. While there was a lot of British material in Spanish households prior to 1763, afterward there are almost no Spanish artifacts and almost all are British. Gone are the colorful majolicas, large olive jars, and Catholic religious items. In abundance are British-made ceramics, weapons, and ammunition, along with a wave of construction of homes and forts. Florida had lost its Spanish heritage and it never recovered.

Florida Museum Spanish devotional venera made of jet from St. Augustine.

Florida Museum British gentlemen (and officers) wore cloaks and long coats adorned with elegant silver buttons like these, which were excavated from the St. Francis barracks site.

