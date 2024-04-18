The story of Mission San Luis

High on a ridge overlooking Tallahassee, FL was one of the largest and most unusual Spanish missions: San Luis de Talimali.

During the 17th century, the British and their Indian armies began attacking Spanish missions and by mid-century, the Georgia missions were gone and those in Florida were under siege. For protection, the Spanish moved the capital Apalachee mission town to a more defensible position with a permanent military unit.

Archaeologists and historians have studied San Luis, confirming that the mission complex, Apalachee public buildings, and residences were arranged around a large circular plaza. Over time more Spanish families from St. Augustine arrived and the Apalachees moved out, turning San Luis into a Spanish town. Among the artifacts are fragments of many Indian-made reproductions of Spanish tableware such as pitchers, skillets, and plates. These ceramics are unique to San Luis and an indication the Spanish residents needed more tableware than they could import.

Much of Mission San Luis has been reconstructed and is free and open to the public. I urge you to make a visit.

Mission San Luis Mission reconstructed church and friary buildings (not the columned house on the right). From Mission San Luis.

