Through The Lens

Inside the Museum of Commerce for RadioLive

WUWF | By WUWF Staff
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
RadioLive has been a staple for music lovers in Northwest Florida since 1989 (with the exception of a few "off" years).

Abigail Dowd plays RadioLive in January 2022.

The first RadioLive was part of the inauguration festivities for former University of West Florida President Morris Marx. In the early days of the broadcast, it mirrored "A Praire Home Companion" with skits alongside the musical acts. The show is both a concert and a live radio program broadcast on 88.1.

The skits were cut, but the music continued until 2013 when the show went on hiatus due to budget constraints. It got a pick-me-up for a short period of time, but donations fell short.

Roman Street plays RadioLive in January 2022.

WUWF Executive Director Pat Crawford.

In 2017, the show came back stronger than ever thanks to the RadioLive 25 program. Funds from the $1,000 annual membership go directly to paying the artists and equipment upgrades to keep the RadioLive going.

WUWF's Theresa Clark runs camera at a 2019 RadioLive.

After the first two years of the pandemic, RadioLive returned (again) in 2022 with live shows inside the Museum of Commerce, which has been home to the program for several years. During the day, patrons visit the museum to see what downtown Pensacola may have looked like in the 1890s. But on the first Thursday of every month, the props are stored away and people gather for a night of music.

Heather Pierson plays RadioLive in Mar.ch 2020

