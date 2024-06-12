© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Josienne Clarke + John Davey

Published June 12, 2024 at 1:55 PM CDT
Josienne Clarke
Courtesy of the Artist
Josienne Clarke

Josienne Clarke's latest release and John Davey from Studio-A

Josienne Clarke is an award winning English songwriter. Her just released new album (her 4th in the last 3 years) is a truly solo project, recorded with no label contract, no musical partner, and no producer. For the first time in her career she was in complete control of songwriting, arranging, producing, the release schedule and musical direction. We'll check out the result, it's called Parenthesis, I. Also this week new music from The Bygones, and John Davey from our Studio-A.

