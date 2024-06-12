This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Josienne Clarke + John Davey

Josienne Clarke is an award winning English songwriter. Her just released new album (her 4th in the last 3 years) is a truly solo project, recorded with no label contract, no musical partner, and no producer. For the first time in her career she was in complete control of songwriting, arranging, producing, the release schedule and musical direction. We'll check out the result, it's called Parenthesis, I. Also this week new music from The Bygones, and John Davey from our Studio-A.