Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New Abigail Lapell + Shelby Kemp

Published May 31, 2024 at 10:56 AM CDT
Abigail Lapell
Jen Squires
Abigail Lapell

Toronto's Abigail Lapell's new album and bluesman Shelby Kemp from Studio-A

Abigail Lapell is a Toronto based songwriter with a uniquely dark style her fans have dubbed folk-noir. Winner of multiple Canadian awards, she has a trio of critically acclaimed albums and has been a popular addition to the SWSX festival. We'll check out her latest release plus we'll have new music from Ruth Moody, co-founder of the Wailin' Jennys and some authentic Mississippi blues from Shelby Kemp in our Studio-A.

