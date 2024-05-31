This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New Abigail Lapell + Shelby Kemp

Abigail Lapell is a Toronto based songwriter with a uniquely dark style her fans have dubbed folk-noir. Winner of multiple Canadian awards, she has a trio of critically acclaimed albums and has been a popular addition to the SWSX festival. We'll check out her latest release plus we'll have new music from Ruth Moody, co-founder of the Wailin' Jennys and some authentic Mississippi blues from Shelby Kemp in our Studio-A.