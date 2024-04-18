© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Maggie Rogers

Published April 18, 2024 at 12:39 PM CDT
Maggie Rogers
Erika Goldring
/
FilmMagic
Maggie Rogers

New music from Maggie Rogers and Abby Posner joins us from Studio-A

Maggie Rogers is a classically trained songwriter and a graduate of the Berklee School and The Harvard Divinity School. In her relatively short career she has gained an international fan base and was a hit at last year's Glastonbury Festival in the UK. She has collaborated with Florence and the Machine, Phoebe Bridgers, and Dead and Company featuring surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart. This week we'll check out Maggie's third studio release, Don't Forget Me. Abby Posner joins us from Studio-A.

Acoustic Interlude