This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers is a classically trained songwriter and a graduate of the Berklee School and The Harvard Divinity School. In her relatively short career she has gained an international fan base and was a hit at last year's Glastonbury Festival in the UK. She has collaborated with Florence and the Machine, Phoebe Bridgers, and Dead and Company featuring surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart. This week we'll check out Maggie's third studio release, Don't Forget Me. Abby Posner joins us from Studio-A.