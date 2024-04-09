© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: India Electric Co.

Published April 9, 2024 at 12:12 PM CDT
India Electric Co.
Courtesy of the Artists
/
Shoelay Music
India Electric Co.

India Electric Co. and a double header from Studio-A with Tanya Gallagher and Katie Dineen

Cole Stacey and Joseph O'Keefe are talented composers and musicians, what they are not (generally) is electric or Indian, yet they are the core of the popular eclectic music group, India Electric Co. This week we'll check out their latest studio release, Pomegranate, their 10th in 11 years. From our Studio-A, Tanya Gallagher and Katie Dineen and a preview of Earth Day 2024.

