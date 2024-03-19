© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Andrea von Kampen

Published March 19, 2024 at 12:45 PM CDT
Andrea von Kampen
Adria Botella
/
SDPB
Andrea von Kampen

Nebraska's Andrea von Kampen and a Triple Header from Studio-A

Andrea von Kampen is the daughter of a music professor and an English teacher and fittingly she became a writer and musician. Hailing from Lincoln, NE she is making a name for herself, has a loyal fan base and has just produced her 4th album in 4 years. We'll check it out and from our Studio-A, a trio of performances from Dalton Wright, the Justin Lee Hester Band and Tuffalo and the Tree Walkers.

Full playlist available March 24, 2024

Acoustic Interlude