This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Andrea von Kampen

Andrea von Kampen is the daughter of a music professor and an English teacher and fittingly she became a writer and musician. Hailing from Lincoln, NE she is making a name for herself, has a loyal fan base and has just produced her 4th album in 4 years. We'll check it out and from our Studio-A, a trio of performances from Dalton Wright, the Justin Lee Hester Band and Tuffalo and the Tree Walkers.

Full playlist available March 24, 2024