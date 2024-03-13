This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Hurray for the Riff Raff

Hurray for the Riff Raffis a New Orleans based band consisting primarily of Alynda Segarra, a performing songwriter from the Bronx, New York. Grounded in all aspects of Americana and folk music, HFTRR occasionally ventures into everything from Latino-pop to rock to punk. We'll check out the latest studio release from Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past is Still Alive. Also this week, new music from Nora Jones, and Logan Vath joins us from our Studio-A.

