© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Hurray for the Riff Raff

Published March 13, 2024 at 8:53 AM CDT
Hurray for the Riff Raff (Alynda Segarra)
Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab/Akasha Rebut
Hurray for the Riff Raff (Alynda Segarra)

Hurray for the Riff Raff and Logan Vath

Hurray for the Riff Raffis a New Orleans based band consisting primarily of Alynda Segarra, a performing songwriter from the Bronx, New York. Grounded in all aspects of Americana and folk music, HFTRR occasionally ventures into everything from Latino-pop to rock to punk. We'll check out the latest studio release from Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past is Still Alive. Also this week, new music from Nora Jones, and Logan Vath joins us from our Studio-A.

Full paylist available March 17, 2024

Acoustic Interlude