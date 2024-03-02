© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Gåte and The Wildwoods

Published March 2, 2024 at 12:48 PM CST
Gåte
OLE EKKER
Gåte

Norwegian folk-rock band, Gåte and from our Studio-A, The Wildwoods

Gåte is a Norwegian folk-rock band with a huge European following. Much like their music, their audiences are eclectic, playing at colleges, coffee houses, and sold-out arenas. Gåte combines Scandinavian folk tradition with modern instruments and styles. This week on acoustic interlude, we’ll check out the band's latest studio release, Vandrar.
Also this week, the latest from Abby Litman, and The Wildwoods are in our Studio-A.

Full playlist available Sunday, March 3, 2024

Acoustic Interlude