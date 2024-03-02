This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Gåte and The Wildwoods

Gåte is a Norwegian folk-rock band with a huge European following. Much like their music, their audiences are eclectic, playing at colleges, coffee houses, and sold-out arenas. Gåte combines Scandinavian folk tradition with modern instruments and styles. This week on acoustic interlude, we’ll check out the band's latest studio release, Vandrar.

Also this week, the latest from Abby Litman, and The Wildwoods are in our Studio-A.

Full playlist available Sunday, March 3, 2024