This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New music from Madi Diaz
Madi Diaz is talented and controversial, we have her latest, Weird Faith.
Los Angeles based songwriter Madi Diaz is known for her biting lyrics paired with simple and catchy melodies. An outspoken social activist, she has produced 6 studio albums and 4 Eps since 2008 and has just signed with LA based Anti-Records. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we’ll check out Madi’s latest studio release, Weird Faith.
Complete Playlist available February 18, 2024