This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New music from Madi Diaz

Los Angeles based songwriter Madi Diaz is known for her biting lyrics paired with simple and catchy melodies. An outspoken social activist, she has produced 6 studio albums and 4 Eps since 2008 and has just signed with LA based Anti-Records. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we’ll check out Madi’s latest studio release, Weird Faith.

Complete Playlist available February 18, 2024