This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New Music from Sarah Jarosz

She's 32, has 4 Grammy wins out of 10 nominations, formed two hugely popular bands, I'm With Her and Crooked Still, and has 7 solo albums. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we'll have the new studio release by Sarah Jarosz. We'll check out other new music by John Craigie and others and we have an interview/performance session with the legendary John Oates.

Full playlist available February 4, 2024