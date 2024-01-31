© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

This Week on Acoustic Interlude: New Music from Sarah Jarosz

Published January 31, 2024 at 12:43 PM CST
Sarah Jarosz
Josh Saul /Mountain Stage
Sarah Jarosz

Sarah J's new studio release and chat and tunes with John Oates.

She's 32, has 4 Grammy wins out of 10 nominations, formed two hugely popular bands, I'm With Her and Crooked Still, and has 7 solo albums. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we'll have the new studio release by Sarah Jarosz. We'll check out other new music by John Craigie and others and we have an interview/performance session with the legendary John Oates.

Full playlist available February 4, 2024

Acoustic Interlude