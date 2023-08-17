This Week on Acoustic Interlude: Matthew Fowler + Amy Speace

Mathew Fowler was born and raised in Florida. He created a home studio at the age of 14 where he made his own singles and distributed them online. At 19 he released his debut full-length album which received widespread acclaim. At 21 he managed a live music venue in Gainesville, began recording and producing other musicians as well as himself and eventually went on tour. We'll check out Matthew's third major release, The Grief We Gave Our Mother. Also this week, we'll hear from the Scottish bands Gnoss and Shooglenifty, and the incredible Amy Speace joins us from Studio-A.