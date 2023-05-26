© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

The Milk Carton Kids plus Abby Posner

Published May 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
The Milk Cartin Kids
joshuablackwilkins
/
The Milk Cartin Kids

We have the latest studio album from The Milk Carton Kids and California's amazing songwriter Abby Posner joins us from Studio-A.

Kenneth and Joey, The Milk Cartin Kids, grew up in the artsy LA enclave of Eagle Rock. Perefcting their amazing vocal harmonies and in-sync musicanship, they quickly found a national audince. We'll check out their 8th major studio release since 2011, it's called "I only See the Moon." From our Studio-A a great session with California based songwriter Abby Posner.

Full playlist avaiable on May 28, 2023

Acoustic Interlude