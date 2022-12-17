© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

December 18, 2022

Published December 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST
Anaïs Mitchell
Sabrina Santiago
/
The New York Times
Anaïs Mitchell

Anaïs Mitchell's new self-titled studio album, more new releases, and a great interview and performance with Forrest (Listen Button)

Anaïs Mitchell is a brilliant performing songwriter with 7 critically acclaimed albums. She is also a founding member of the popular alt-folk band Bonny Light Horseman. She wrote and composed the music for the Tony Award winning Hadestown (Best Musical and Best Original Score) and she owns a ton of other awards including a Grammy. She is something of an over-achiever. We'll check out her newest studio release, the self-titled Anaïs Mitchell (2022 BMG Music).

Complete playlist available on December 18, 2022

Acoustic Interlude