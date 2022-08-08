© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

August 7, 2022

Published August 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
Eric Bibb
Provogue Records
/
Eric Bibb

Eric Bibb's Dear America, the latest from Caroline Spence, and the British duo, Fritillaires

Eric Bibb grew up in the vibrant musical community of New York, making his professional debut at age 16. Known primarily for his acoustic blues, he has explored dozens of styles and has never shied away from controversy. His latest studio album, Dear America, is an honest look at the country including scathing criticism where needed. The title track and the ballad, Emmet’s Ghost, lay blame upon those who see injustice and choose to remain silent. We'll also feature the British folk duo, Fritillaires, and the latest from Caroline Spence.

Acoustic Interlude
John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
