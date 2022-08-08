August 7, 2022

Eric Bibb grew up in the vibrant musical community of New York, making his professional debut at age 16. Known primarily for his acoustic blues, he has explored dozens of styles and has never shied away from controversy. His latest studio album, Dear America, is an honest look at the country including scathing criticism where needed. The title track and the ballad, Emmet’s Ghost, lay blame upon those who see injustice and choose to remain silent. We'll also feature the British folk duo, Fritillaires, and the latest from Caroline Spence.