July 24, 2022

Hot on the heels of their last studio album, Good Woman (Nonesuch Records, 2021), the Stavely Sisters, better known as The Staves, are back with a new 6 track EP, Be Kind (Nonesuch Records, 2022). We'll check it out including their unique cover of the Kate Bush classic, Cloudbusting (Hounds of Love, 1985, EMI Records).

Steve Earle has released another tribute album, this one in memory of his friend and mentor, Jerry Jeff Walker (Jerry Jeff, New West Records, 2022). From our Studio-A, a new interview and performance session with Katie Dineen.

