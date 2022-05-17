Canadian by birth and good fortune, Steve Poltz moved to Southern California, became a hit in area coffee houses, got a solo record deal, joined with Jewell on tour and pretty much had it made. Then life happened, but then he recovered. We'll check out Steve's new album Stardust & Satellites (2022 Red House Records).

Also this week, new music from Cloudbelly, Abigail Lapell, and from our Studio-A, a performance and interview session with Reckless Saints.

Video: Can O'Pop from Stardust & Satellites

Playlist available after the broadcast on May 22, 2022.