May 22, 2022

Published May 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
Steve Poltz

New music from the new Steve Poltz, Cloudbelly, and Abigail Lapell and Reckless Saints from our Studio-A (Listen Button).

Canadian by birth and good fortune, Steve Poltz moved to Southern California, became a hit in area coffee houses, got a solo record deal, joined with Jewell on tour and pretty much had it made. Then life happened, but then he recovered. We'll check out Steve's new album Stardust & Satellites (2022 Red House Records).

Also this week, new music from Cloudbelly, Abigail Lapell, and from our Studio-A, a performance and interview session with Reckless Saints.

Video: Can O'Pop from Stardust & Satellites

Playlist available after the broadcast on May 22, 2022.

John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
