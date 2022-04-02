Lincoln, Nebraska is the center of a thriving arts community including extremely talented songwriters, composers, and performers. Andrea von Kampen is based in Lincoln and made her way to the national spotlight courtesy of NPR, which featured her music in 2016. Since then, she's released multiple EPs, and two full-length studio albums. We'll feature the second one, That Spell (2021 Fantasy Records).

Also this week, more from new releases from Bela Fleck, Malcolm Holcombe, and Dar Williams. From our Studio-A archives, we have an incredible interview and performance from the late Spencer Bohren.

Andrea von Kampen - "That Spell" (Full Band Live)

Playlist will be available after the broadcast on April 3, 2022