Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

April 3, 2022

Published April 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
Andrea von Kampen
Courtesy of the Artist
/
AndreavonKampen.com
Andrea von Kampen

Andrea von Kampen's sophomore album, new releases, and a great Studio-A session with Rhyme 'n Vegan featuring Fred Dumolot.

Lincoln, Nebraska is the center of a thriving arts community including extremely talented songwriters, composers, and performers. Andrea von Kampen is based in Lincoln and made her way to the national spotlight courtesy of NPR, which featured her music in 2016. Since then, she's released multiple EPs, and two full-length studio albums. We'll feature the second one, That Spell (2021 Fantasy Records).

Also this week, more from new releases from Bela Fleck, Malcolm Holcombe, and Dar Williams. From our Studio-A archives, we have an incredible interview and performance from the late Spencer Bohren.

Andrea von Kampen - "That Spell" (Full Band Live)

Playlist will be available after the broadcast on April 3, 2022

Acoustic Interlude
John Macdonell
John began his career in radio at the age of 14 when he took over a weekend disc jockey shift at a local AM station. He continued working in commercial radio until he returned to the Pensacola area and began working at WUWF.
