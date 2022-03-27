Sarah Jarosz has released her second studio recording in two years. The Texas native has amassed a world-wide following since her professional debut at age 18. She is also one third of the popular super group, I'm With Her, also featuring Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins. We'll check out Sara's new album, Blue Heron Suite.

Also this week, new music from Brandi Carlisle, and David Crosby.

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron (Official Audio)

Playlist Available After the Broadcast on March 27, 2022