© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

March 27, 2022

Published March 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
Sarah Jarosz
Josh Saul
/
Mountain Stage/NPR
Sarah Jarosz

Blue Heron Suite from Sarah Jarosz and Sally Barris from Studio-A (Listen Button)

Sarah Jarosz has released her second studio recording in two years. The Texas native has amassed a world-wide following since her professional debut at age 18. She is also one third of the popular super group, I'm With Her, also featuring Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins. We'll check out Sara's new album, Blue Heron Suite.

Also this week, new music from Brandi Carlisle, and David Crosby.

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron (Official Audio)

Playlist Available After the Broadcast on March 27, 2022

Acoustic Interlude