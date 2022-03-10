© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

March 13, 2022

Published March 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Matt Andersen
Awesome blues from Matt Andersen, more from The Other Favorites and new music by Rakish and a session with our friend, Mary Gauthier (Listen Button).

New Brunswick may not be the blues capitol of the world but it is where one of the best bluesmen grew up, Matt Andersen. We'll have music from Matt's new studio album, House to House (2022, True North Records). It's his 15th release in 20 years. Also this week, more from The Other Favorites, Rakish, and I'm With Her. From the 20A Songwriters Festival, a great session with Mary Gauthier.

Acoustic Interlude