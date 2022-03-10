March 13, 2022

New Brunswick may not be the blues capitol of the world but it is where one of the best bluesmen grew up, Matt Andersen. We'll have music from Matt's new studio album, House to House (2022, True North Records). It's his 15th release in 20 years. Also this week, more from The Other Favorites, Rakish, and I'm With Her. From the 20A Songwriters Festival, a great session with Mary Gauthier.