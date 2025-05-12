© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
From New York to Texas, and Scotland to Greece, we're covering lots of bases this week

Published May 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM CDT
Joseph Vincenza

Molly of Geography is a pop singer-songwriter with roots in Virginia, now residing in Brooklyn, NY. She’s a true Renaissance woman who has enjoyed success as a hockey journalist, a writer, and she’s had organic success on platforms like Spotify as an independent singer-songwriter

Sneaky Peaches and the Fuzz is an indie-pop band from Austin, Texas, known for their summery sound and catchy hooks. The band, formed in 2020, has played numerous shows across the south

Play list will magically appear at show time

