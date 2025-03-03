Music made in Mexico, Scotland, and right here in Florida this go around
The 502s are an American indie folk band from Maitland, Florida formed by Eddie Isola. Their sound has been described as a "folk orchestra", and as a blend of roots, rock and bluegrass
Silvana Estrada is a Mexican musician and songwriter. She has released three albums, including two with collaboration from musician Charlie Hunter. Additionally, she has worked with artists like Natalia Lafourcade, Caloncho, Alex Cuba, and Guitarricadelafuente, among others
Play list will magically appear at air time