Spain, Bosnia, Hawaii - just some of the spots will check in with this time
Ana Alcaide is an explorer of hidden treasures, her music transports you to distant lands, ancient times and magical places. It is an invitation to build bridges between cultures and a call to tolerance through musical fusion
Divanhana was formed at the beginning of 2009 by a group of students from Music Academy in Sarajevo. The band performs traditional music from Balkan in their new recognizable arrangements influenced by Jazz, Pop and Classical music
Play list will magically appear at show time