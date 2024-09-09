Pink Martini, Jenny Don't, Johannes Linstead and more this week
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have been pioneering their own path in the music world for over a dozen years. Known for their high-energy Country Western style and captivating stage presence, they've garnered a global following with their infectious enthusiasm
Pink Martini was founded in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale in Portland, Oregon. Group members call it a little orchestra that crosses several styles, such as classical, Latin, traditional pop, and jazz
Play list will magically appear at air time