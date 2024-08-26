Swing, Samba, Sweet & Saucy, it's all in the mix
Wholly Cats Swing Club are Ambassadors of the Music of The Great Swing Era. They have quickly gained a following as Tucson’s Premier Swing Band and have been performing at several dance and jazz venues in the area while helping give rise to the live local dance scene
María Luz Casal Paz is a Spanish singer who grew up in Boimorto, Galicia. She studied singing, piano and ballet and moved to Madrid to pursue her career as a musician
Play list will magically appear at air time