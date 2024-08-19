© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
From California to Carolina, we're covering lots of musical bases this week

Published August 19, 2024 at 12:56 PM CDT
humberto howard

La Santa Cecilia is an American band based in Los Angeles, California that plays a blend of cumbia, bossa nova, and boleros, among other styles. The group is named after Santa Cecilia, who is the patron saint of musicians

Southern Culture on the Skids, also sometimes known as SCOTS, is an American rock band from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The band released their debut EP Voodoo Beach Party in 1984 and has been going strong for 4 decades

Play list will magically appear at show time

