Your employer's podcast wants your attention

The podcasts are filled with conversations with executives, vice presidents and inspiring stories about business. Nope, we're not talking about Marketplace ... but about podcasts being produced by corporate America. From Netflix and Home Depot, to the country’s largest Navy ship-builder, roughly 30 companies on the S&P 500 are now producing internal podcasts for the benefit of their employees.

The Wall Street Journal’s Austen Hufford listened to a lot of them for his recent reporting. "Many of them were boring, but occasionally some of the podcasts had interesting moments,” he said. “I can actually understand what this company cares about a little bit better.” Hufford spoke to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about how these companies use their podcasts, and how employees feel about them.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.