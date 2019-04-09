You might put things online to make them permanent, but internet archives can disappear

Here's a list of things that exited the internet in just the past few weeks: The social network Google Plus shut down, taking all its archives with it. That included the profile pages of Google's founders, removing access to insights about the company's history and decisions. Facebook said it "mistakenly" deleted posts by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but also changed how it archives corporate announcements and blog posts in a way that makes them harder to find. MySpace accidentally lost 12 years of posts from its users, including their estimated 50 million original songs. Host Molly Wood talked with Jason Scott of the Internet Archive about what's at risk when sites disappear.

