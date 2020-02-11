You can now enter the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest.

Starting today, NPR Music is accepting entries to the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. You can now submit your video via our website. We'll be accepting entries through March 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the United States. You can't currently have a record deal.

When you're ready to enter, create a new video of you playing one original song (at a desk) and upload it to YouTube. Then, fill out the entry form on our website.

Our panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, colleagues from NPR Member stations and alumni of the Tiny Desk — will choose our winner.

If you win, you'll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. After that, you'll go on a national tour with NPR Music, supported by State Farm.

Any questions? Check out the Contest's official rules and FAQs. And to check if your entry video is eligible, we've put together this helpful checklist.

We'll be highlighting interesting stories, artists and songs in the Tiny Desk Contest newsletter and on this blog along the way. We can't wait to see what you create.

