As writers fire their agents, can small agencies benefit?

On April 12, members of the Writers Guild began firing agents who had not yet agreed to the union's rules. This could create an opportunity for smaller agencies that have signed the Guild’s new code of conduct. The new agreement leaves agents with only the conventional 10% commission on deals. Sometimes overlooked by writers wishing to network with top talent at big agencies, small agencies don't have the deep bench needed for lucrative packaging deals. But when it comes to pursuing newly unrepresented talent, a small agency doesn't have much to lose.

