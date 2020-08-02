Worst of Tropical Storm Isaias Staying Offshore of Florida's East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias has strengthened slightly as of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center with maximum sustained wind speeds near 70 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for the east coast of Florida extending from Martin County to Nassau County.

Isaias is expected to remain just offshore northern parts of the Treasure Coast and Space Coast through Sunday evening and overnight into Monday. Tropical storm-force winds are possible for the immediate coastlines, and near Cape Canaveral Sunday night as Isaias brushes very close to the area.

The majority of convection is expected to remain offshore but coastlines could pick up about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with lesser amounts expected along the First Coast. Outer bands from Isaias are likely to travel far inland into central parts of the state with a few reaching the west coast regions of the Sunshine State. Brief rainfall and some breezy conditions are expected but no significant threats are anticipated with these rain bands.

Isaias is expected to move further away from the east coast of Florida and turn more westerly, heading away from the Sunshine State and towards the Carolinas Monday evening.

