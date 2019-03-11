Why the U.S. is pressuring India to stop buying Venezuelan oil

From the BBC World Service… China has grounded all Boeing 737-8 passenger planes indefinitely after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 crashed on Sunday, killing nearly 160 people. Then, we take a look at why the United States is pressuring India to stop buying Venezuelan oil. Then, weekend negotiations between the U.K. and E.U. have failed to move the needle on Brexit. Plus, with Britain due to leave the bloc at the end of the month, we hear from businesses in the Northeast of England, an area that voted to leave, about how they're dealing with the still-growing uncertainty.

