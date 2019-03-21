Why Italy wants in on China's Belt and Road Initiative

From the BBC World Service… Despite an effort from Prime Minister Theresa May last night to reassure the British public and the country’s businesses about Brexit, firms are still worried about what happens next Friday when the clock strike midnight. We'll hear from businesses on both sides of the English channel about how they’re preparing in an increasingly uncertain environment. Then, Chinese president Xi Jinping is in Italy today – a country expected to become the first G-7 nation to officially endorse China's global Belt and Road Initiative. But, with an already heavy debt burden, is it a risky deal for Italy to take on even more debt with this project?

Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and WellFrame.