Why Chinese parents come to America to give birth

Nobody knows exactly how many Chinese mothers travel to the United States every year to give birth here in order to give their children U.S. citizenship. The federal government doesn't keep count. Experts who study the phenomenon suggest that the number is in the thousands. Anti-immigration group the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that every year, between 30,000 and 40,000 babies are born in the U.S. to foreign women, mostly from China and Russia.

Agencies in China say the number's much higher — that more than 50,000 Chinese nationals deliver babies in the United States every year.

Marketplace spoke to two parents who made the trek.