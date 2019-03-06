Why Avon's new model is changing the face of beauty

From the BBC World Service... The United Nations says the harvest in North Korea last year was the worst in more than a decade. Eleven million people are now at risk of malnutrition. We'll explain what's behind the numbers. Also, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is warning of a further slowdown in global growth. Then, we hear the inspirational story of a woman who suffered burns to 96 percent of her body in a bus crash, who then went on to become the face of an Avon beauty campaign.

