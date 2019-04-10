Who knew a space agency could go viral?

If you're a space nerd like me, it's a big week. Scientists are expected to announce the first-ever telescope images of a black hole "event horizon" — that is the point where all the dust and matter and light and everything gets sucked into the super-gravitational pull.

I will be watching the whole thing on Twitter and so will millions of others because, if you didn't know, NASA is amazing at social media. It has one of the biggest footprints on Twitter, it has won several Webby awards and its coverage of the Cassini space probe crashing into Saturn's atmosphere won an Emmy.

Not long ago, I visited NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, or JPL, to talk digital media. From mission control, data flows to and from all the spacecraft that are out beyond the moon in deep space.

Veronica McGregor runs media relations for JPL. She's really the person responsible for making NASA feel really human.

Veronica McGregor: You probably recognize the room over here because, if you watched Curiosity landing or InSight landing, this is where those teams sat and they were jumping up and down. Molly Wood: This is where the viral cheering happens? McGregor: Yes!

McGregor says the agency's 1958 federal charter says it has to get information about its programs to the widest possible audience. Today that's social media.

She came to NASA after a career in news as a producer for CNN, and said she launched JPL's social media in response to changes in the news business.

McGregor: At the same time that social media was ramping up, we were seeing a ramping down of newspapers, and in particular science coverage in newspapers. A lot of people who had been covering us for years were being bought out or laid off. So for us, we were jumping into kind of filling the void and being able to make all of our information available directly to the public.

Today NASA's main Twitter account has more than 30 million followers. It live streams operations all over the world on NASA.gov, Facebook Live and YouTube. It's on Instagram and SnapChat. New feeds and productions are always in the works.

But McGregor said it can sometimes be uncomfortable for NASA's scientists and engineers to share their process with the public, warts and all.

McGregor: When we put a 360-degree camera inside our mission control room during our most recent Mars landing, that was a huge risk. I might have this camera sitting right next to someone's face when they're learning that a mission they've worked on for years is not going to work. But to us, it's worth it. Wood: But it must be important on some level to have the public on board to say, "Please keep funding NASA." McGregor: Yes, we want the public to understand what we're doing with their money. This is their money that's paying for these programs. This is their data. These are their images from Saturn and Mars.

Not only did McGregor start the lab's first Twitter account, she's the person who tweeted in first person as the Phoenix lander when it went to Mars back in 2008. I was following the Phoenix lander at the time, and, spoiler alert, it died. It was heartbreaking, and I just had to ask McGregor about it. Here's how that conversation went: