While criticizing the Fed, Trump picks Cain for its board

President Trump is continuing his criticism of the Federal Reserve and renewing calls for the central bank to cut interest rates. He said the Fed should start buying more U.S. treasuries — another round of quantitative easing.

This comes after announcing this week that he wants to appoint another loyalist to the board of the Fed, Herman Cain, the former chief executive of Godfather's Pizza and one-time Republican presidential candidate. Cain's presidential bid ended after several women accused him of sexual harassment.